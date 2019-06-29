York girl accused when trying to purchase 2 iPhones with fraudulent

York girl accused when trying to get 2 iPhones with fraudulent ID, charge card

YORK COUNTY — a York that is 21-year-old woman been faced with theft and medication fees after police say she tried to buy two iPhones on another customer’s account at a Verizon shop when you look at the York Galleria Mall on Thursday.

Alexis Marie Mathis, associated with 300 block of East King Street, is faced with theft by deception, identification theft, access device fraudulence, control of the managed substance, control of a small amount of cannabis, and possessing the instruments of criminal activity, relating to Springettsbury Township Police.

Mathis had been arrested Thursday after authorities had been called towards the Verizon shop by a worker who reported a lady attempted to get two iPhone XX Maxi phones, respected at $1,160 each, with recognition and bank card the employee thought were fraudulent.

Police reported to your Verizon shop situated nearby the mall’s food court, where in actuality the met a shop worker who reported:

A suspect that is female later on recognized as Mathis, joined the shop at 12:04 p.m. and said she wished to buy two iPhones. The suspect reported she had been told at most useful purchase that there was clearly a fraud alert on the account.

The employee asked Mathisfor her username and passwords, and Mathis provided Pennsylvania ID with all the title Brenda Meline. The ID had a photograph of Mathis.

Mathis agreed to show credit cards to confirm her ID, and supplied a Visa card with Meline’s title.

The worker straight away suspected the ID and charge card had been fraudulent, but told Mathis the store’s would be checked by her stock to see just what that they had, because she managed to validate that Brenda Meline had a free account with Verizon.

The employee came back and told Mathis the shop did not have the iPhones she wanted in stock, but encouraged her to try a second verizon shop at the shopping mall to test their stock.

After Mathis left to attend one other shop, the employee called the next shop and encouraged them in regards to the suspected fraudulence attempt.

Mathis arrived in the store that is second short while later on, and attempted to get the iPhones here.

A worker during the 2nd shop told police Brenda Meline have been a client with Verizon for 13 years, and contacted the specific Brenda Meline by phone to validate she had not been in York trying to result in the purchase.

The store that is second then called 911. Given that employee had been talking with 911, Mathis left the shop.

Police later discovered Mathis outside among the Verizon stores she’d visited earlier in the day, and used her to a nearby mcdonald’s, where they made experience of her.

Mathis told police she didn’t have ID on her behalf, while the officer asked her to come to the patrol vehicle with him so he could confirm her recognition. At that point, police state, Mathis started crying and admitted she had another ID. She told authorities she had been homeless, down on her behalf fortune, and ended up being there during the behest of two other folks, have been anticipating her to come back utilizing the phones, in accordance with the unlawful issue.

Police determined Mathis had outstanding traffic warrants against her. A search of her wallet produced the false ID and charge card, along side a Social safety Card with Mathis’ Social Security quantity onto it. Police additionally discovered a synthetic case containing suspected marijuana, four capsules having an off-white powder substance, 50 % of a supplement of unknown beginning, and a capsule that is purple. The bag additionally contained a smoking that is non-conventional, based on authorities.

After being encouraged of her Miranda liberties, police state Mathis explained that two acquaintances offered her between $1,000 and $2,000 to get the phones for them. They arranged getting the fake ID, and she had an image taken at a location CVS about a couple of weeks prior, she told police. One of many acquaintances, a guy called Tre, presumably offered her the wallet containing the ID that is false charge card before making her during the mall. Any knowledge was denied by her of this suspected narcotics, police say.

Police told Meline the truth that her Social Security Card ended up being found in the wallet suggested those items belonged to her, the complaint that is criminal.

A search of Mathis’ phone recovered texts between Mathis while the two other people that suggested their want to result in the purchases that are fraudulent police state.