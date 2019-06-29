This page shows a whole essay as an example of simple tips to structure your articles

Example academic essay: The Death Penalty. This essay shows many important features which commonly appear in essays.

If the death penalty be restored in the united kingdom?

The restoration associated with death penalty for serious crimes is a concern of debate in the UK because of the recent boost in violent crime. The complexities, effects and answers to the nagging problems of violent crime throw up a number of complex issues which are further complicated by the way that crime is reported. Newspapers often sensationalise crime to be able to increase circulation and this makes objective discussion more difficult. This essay will firstly examine this topic by considering the arguments put forward by those in favour regarding the death penalty after which by taking a look at the arguments in opposition to the idea.

The primary arguments in preference of restoring the death penalty are those of deterrence and retribution: the theory is that people will be dissuaded from violent crime if they know they will certainly face the best punishment and that people should face the same treatment that they gave out to others. Statistics show that when the death penalty was temporarily withdrawn in Britain between 1965 and 1969 the murder rate increased by 125% (Clark, 2005). However, we must look at the possibility that other reasons might have lead to this rise. Amnesty International (1996) claims that it’s impossible to prove that capital punishment is a better deterrent than being given a life sentence in prison and that “evidence….gives no support into the evidence hypothesis theory.” It seems at the best that the deterrence theory is yet to be proven. The thought of ‘retribution’ is a fascinating one: there clearly was a basic appeal in the easy phrase ‘the punishment should fit the crime’. Calder (2003) neatly summarises this argument when he says that killers give up their rights when they kill and that then it shows that we undervalue the right to live if punishments are too lenient. There are some other points too in support of the death penalty, one of these simple being cost. It is obviously far cheaper to execute prisoners promply rather than feed and house them for years at a stretch.

The arguments against the death penalty are mainly ethical in their nature, it sends out the wrong message to the rest of the country that it is basically wrong to kill and that when the state kills. Webber (2005) claims that the death penalty makes people genuinely believe that ‘killing people is morally permissable’. This can be an interesting argument – can you teach children not to ever hit by hitting them? Wouldn’t this instead demonstrate to them get someone to write your essay that hitting was indeed ‘permissable’? Addititionally there is the fact you may execute people that are innocent. Innocent people can always be released from prison, but they can’t ever be cut back through the dead. When people have now been killed there is absolutely no chance of rehabilitation or criminals attempting to make up for crimes. For this reason capital punishment has been called ‘the bluntest of blunt instruments’ (Clark, 2005).

In summary, the arguments put forward by people who support or are against the death penalty often reflect their deeper principles and beliefs. These beliefs and principles are deeply rooted in life experiences together with way individuals are brought up and therefore are unlikely to be swayed by clever arguments. It really is interesting that in this country many people are in favour of the death penalty yet parliament will continue to oppose it. In this case it might be argued that parliament is leading the way in upholding human rights and continues to broadcast the clear message that killing is definitely wrong.

You need to be able to note that this essay is composed of:

An introduction in three parts:

1. A sentence saying why this issue is relevant and interesting.

2. A sentence (or two) mentioning the issues and issues mixed up in topic.

3. An overview of this essay.

Main paragraphs with:

1. A topic sentence which provides a idea/argument that is main tells us what the entire paragraph is about.

2. Evidence from outside sources which offer the argument(s) put forward when you look at the sentence that is topic.

3. Some personal input from the author analysing the points put forward into the topic sentence and also the outside sources.

A conclusion:

Summarises the points that are main gives a remedy to your question.