The Guy Whom Played Barney the Dinosaur Now Runs a Tantric Intercourse Company

He began their practice that is current in, and discovers customers a variety of methods, from recommendations to converting females he’s came across on Tinder into believers.

Picture of Barney the purple dinosaur via Getty Images

A complete session with tantra therapeutic therapeutic massage professional and religious healer David Joyner persists 3 to 4 hours and expenses $350. For the cost, female clients—the just sort he accepts—can be prepared to be given a ritual shower, chakra balancing, and a therapeutic massage. Additionally from the menu: cosmic, mind-blowing sexual climaxes.

The latter may be accomplished through therapeutic therapeutic massage alone. However the aim of the session is always to completely to push out a woman’s blocked power.

“When the lingam penis and also the yoni vagina meet, there’s a particular power that takes place that hands on the human body alone cannot create,” says Joyner, 54, whoever yogi-like existence is frequently followed closely by a hot laugh once we meet for the initial of a few interviews. “Even through G-spot massage, it is nevertheless not the exact same power that flows.”

Today Joyner’s tantric therapeutic therapeutic massage training boasts 30 clients—or “goddesses,” while he calls them—and he unblocks the vitality of two to four females a week, he claims. It’s a tad diverse from their act as a pc software analyst at Texas Instruments, work he held for six years and landed right after graduating from ITT Technical Institute. But, Joyner claims, their present work in tantra does share many similarities to a different work he held from 1991 to 2001, compared to Barney, the beloved purple dinosaur regarding the hit PBS youngsters’ show Barney & Friends.

“The power we raised while within the costume is dependant on the inspiration of tantra, that is love,” he explains. “Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even if you’ve got emotionally blocked energy, the simplest way to get rid of it’s to eliminate it with love, then change it with God’s divine love. Love heals and lets you continue steadily to grow.”

Barney, of program, radiated pure, joyful love. It absolutely was element of exactly what kids, nevertheless packed with purity, found so attractive about him. Also it’s exactly exactly just what parents that are many beaten down seriously to different levels by the sobering realities around the globe, found so goddamn cloying. Joyner gave phrase to that particular love through their portrayal that is physical of exuberant T-Rex. (During their stint, it had been mostly star Bob western whom provided sound into the character.)

Through the costume and let that draw the kids“Before I got into the Barney costume, I would pray and ask God to allow his loving divine spirit to flow through me. That power would constantly draw them in,” Joyner says. “Children are far more linked spiritually than adults. Very often once I see infants and I’m on trips during the food store or whatever, they begin observing me personally. We result in the laugh, ‘You understand whom We am.’”

Joyner claims he additionally utilized their tantra training to keep their power during long times from the set where he wore the hot (temps could achieve 120 levels within it), 70-pound costume for all hours and various provides for assorted scenes. Tantra helped him “maintain a good amount of joy throughout the procedure,” he says.

The word “tantra” conjures up images of Sting engaging in seven-hour marathon sex, but the practice has roots in both Buddhism and Hinduism going back thousands of years, and contains many facets for many in the West.

“Tantra is a religious technology of awareness. Its objective would be to liberate us through the programming that is unconscious keeps us from acknowledging the divinity in ourselves and all beings,” says Matthias Rose, a professional tantra educator utilizing the Source class of Tantra and creator regarding the Moksha Tantra Center in Seattle. Traditional tantra included sexuality as one training among many built to assist us expand our awareness beyond the ordinary truth for the “ego” self, claims Rose. He adds, “If there clearly was corruption, it came into being with in the advertising of publications, videos, and escort services that ultimately all started initially to make use of the word tantra as being a shorthand for ‘mindful sex.’ Intercourse offers, therefore. there it is had by you.”

“once you drop on a lady (orally), it ought to be exactly like you’re grace that is saying like blessing the foodstuff you’re going to get.” — David Joyner

Just How Joyner talks about tantra today will not help clear any confusion up. He is the kind of man at risk of spitting down an estimate similar to this: “When you go down on a lady (orally), it must be exactly like you’re saying elegance, like blessing the foodstuff you’re going to get. No meals in the field can compare to nectar that is goddess character is included. Before you taste the goddess nectar, offer many many many thanks. State elegance. I would personally love females to comprehend exactly exactly how wife bride effective that power is.” Plus the objective declaration on their website com this is certainly tantraharmony reads: “Connecting the mind, human anatomy and nature together as you, in perfect harmony. Attaining a greater and more blissful state of understanding to your sex, and who you really are as a religious being.”

For consumers, this “higher and much more blissful state of understanding” is normally well achieved through penetrative, preferably non-safe sex, in accordance with Joyner. Condoms “block the energy,he prefers not to use them” he says, and. Joyner provides their STD test brings about prospective consumers, who’re expected to reveal any STDs in a finalized consent kind just before their very first session. These processes, based on other tantra coaches, are extremely unorthodox.

Kaya Kwan Yin is just a life that is tantra with over 100 hours training and a full-time tantra company that sees her working primarily with male consumers. She claims the theory that condoms could “block power” appears “shady” and “ridiculous.” “Tantric sex can occur along with your clothes on. exactly just What typically looks like vagina and penis penetration is generally called ‘full union’ in modern training. intimate power penetrates clothing, condoms, nations, and past. Making love with consumers into the realm of tantra is a lot more of an anomaly compared to norm,” Yin stated via Skype from her home in Tokyo.

But Joyner quite definitely thinks in their training. “Once the lingam is within the yoni, there’s a method where you don’t also go. You’re harmonizing spiritually and consciously, as you’re considering each other’s eyes, and you’re feeling each other’s power occur. That is about power going up.” This goes beyond the world of the simply real, states Joyner, and to the religious. “A great deal of females have not actually had sex that is spiritual.”

“I strongly disagree using this,” states Rose. “we can’t state there’s never ever a location for sexual intercourse; it is area of the tool that is tantric, but in a client/practitioner relationship, it is more often than not never ever needed—particularly for healing purposes.” Rose continues on to express that, energetically, anything you may do for a customer can be achieved using the arms. For aligning chakras, you don’t also require touch. Touch is important for releasing injury the physical human body holds, but that touch is most beneficial through with arms, because “our heart power is within our fingers,” Rose says. “Beyond that, there’s so much danger to including injury whenever sexual intercourse is included.”