Raj and Lucy meet for the first time.

In ” The Affection that is tangible Proof” Raj and Stuart built a valentine’s party for folks who don’t have times. Raj numbers that their team must not keep beating themselves up in which he makes a message whether they are in a relationship and that they are not alone because together they are a community that they shouldn’t measure their self-worth by. Lucy walks as much as Raj to inform him that their message was cool. They leave to possess coffee together.

Next episode “The Monster Isolation” picks up using them having coffee. Raj describes more about himself whenever Lucy excuses herself towards the restroom. While Raj gets more Chai Tea Lucy sometimes appears escaping through the toilet screen from the store and operating away. Raj is next seen several days later on by Leonard and Howard after he does not show up at Caltech|work. He could be upset because Lucy ditched him and proclaims he’s never ever making their apartment. Rajesh’s apartment is a mess in which he is purchasing their food on the web. Later on the people encounter Lucy during the comic guide shop as she left down an email for Raj. Howard calls her away on her behalf ditching him and takes the note together with her telephone number. Howard later provides Raj her number therefore the two consent to meet. Lucy reveals that she’s got anxiety problems. Pushing her to meet up with individuals she appears during the valentine’s party after seeing a flyer describing that she does not also like comic publications. To create her much more comfortable Raj describes his very own anxiety with females along with his failure to speak with them without alcohol. He proclaims he’s simply as all messed up as her and begs her for the opportunity to show it. The two consent to venture out on another date.

In ” The Hook-up Reverberation”, Penny fulfills Emily for the very first time and she appears cool to her. At Bernadette’s recommendation, Penny prevents by Emily’s workplace to do her sales hype in front side of the doctor that is real. Penny does her pitch enthusiastically; nevertheless, Emily ignores her. She doesn’t like this Penny had crawled into sleep with Raj. Though Penny is mad as Raj, he gets then together in addition they apologize to each other. They hate the other one after they part, both women say how much

In “The Prom Equivalency”, Raj takes Emily to your re-do prom tossed by Bernadette and Amy. She flaunts her Sally (from “Nightmare Before Christmas time”) tattoo on her behalf and weirds-out Bernadette adding some horror trivia to her Cinderella fairy that is favorite story. She additionally informs Raj over him bringing his second cousin Jeanie whom Howard lost his innocence to that she is having a good time watching the drama between Howard and Stuart.

In “The Anxiety Optimization”, Howard begins a casino game called “Emily or Cinnamon” where folks have to imagine whether statements Raj has made are when it comes to girl he really really loves or perhaps the dog he really loves. Emily believes Raj’s painful and sensitive nature is extremely sexy.

In “The Intimacy Acceleration”, Emily gets the gang to attend a getaway space where puzzles need to be resolved to leave the space. The geniuses move out in six moments.

In “The Colonization Application, Raj snoops around Emily’s apartment as he is alone and breaks her sleep bureau. Emily is certainly not pleased, but forgives him. She gets when she informs him it really is good which he did not try her wardrobe, causing Raj to latin brides wonder the thing that was in it.

Raj and Emily during sex

In “The Valentino Submergence”, Raj breaks up with Emily so they can out ask Claire. That doesn’t get well and Emily will not just take him straight back. Raj happens to be wondering about their relationship for a number of episodes.

In “the applying Deterioration”, Raj get telephone phone calls from both Emily and Claire. Emily simply really wants to talk. Claire recommends him that this woman is simply manipulating him. He eventually ends up at Emily’s to just talk they end up in bed because she is so upset, but. Raj remarks, “Good talk.”

In ” The hot spa Contamination”, Raj admits which he has separated with both females during the women’ insistence.

Claire (Alessandra Torresani)

Claire is an author for the kid’s technology fiction movie show whom Raj fulfills at the book that is comic in “The Meemaw Materialization” and desires to collaborate with Raj the technology portions of a film script. She’s only thinking about their assistance while Raj has visions of wedding and kiddies. Into the following episode “The Valentino Submergence”, Raj breaks up with Emily Sweeney. Day later, he finds out that Claire just got back together with her boyfriend, and she considers Raj an ass for breaking up with Emily right before Valentine’s.

In “the application form Deterioration”, Claire calls Raj back once again to tell him that she and her boyfriend split up once again, but he also gets a call from Emily in which he has become torn amongst the two. Claire informs Raj that Emily is manipulating him and luring him here, but she backs away, telling Raj it is their life in which he results in sleep with Emily.

In “The Fermentation Bifurcation”, Raj claims become dating two ladies and Claire is observed planning to a wine tasting with him in addition to gang, excluding Sheldon and Bernadette. He does not want them to inquire about way too many concerns since their relationship is casual. Claire gets hit in by Penny’s old boyfriend Zack who Raj prevents as he is told by him that they’re together. Claire jokes about Raj seeing others and it’s really Raj that exclaims he’s seeing another person.

In ” The Tub that is hot Contamination” Raj admits which he has split up with both ladies in the women’ insistence.

Isabella Concepcion

Isabella is Raj’s cleansing lady at Caltech. Upon formally getting to learn Isabella, he sooner or later becomes smitten together with her. Even though over it and she decides to give him a real chance that he was initially embarrassed about being with her because of her job, he gets. They split up sometime after “the mind Bowl Incubation”. This is revealed in “The Emotion Detection Automation”.

In “The Relaxation Integration”, Bernadette’s brand brand new colleague is introduced. She actually is recently from Asia and it is working at Zangen with Bernie. Howard understands that this woman is having products with their spouse and delivers Raj and Stuart who will be both solitary. Ruchi informs them at this woman is not hunting for a relationship, it is prepared to be buddies using them.

In “The Geology Methodology”, Ruchi and Raj strike up an informal relationship that include coitus while the other girls advisor Raj on how best to cope with it.

In “The Tesla Recoil” Ruchi admits while she is on bed rest that she was trying to steal Bernadette’s projects. Raj attempts to talk about this with Ruchi, she gets mad and dumps him.

Nell is an attractive blond girl whom draws near Raj after he gift suggestions their planetarium show. She has a selfie taken with him. They hit it well consequently they are seen having spent the together night. Raj makes her morning meal and learns that this woman is still hitched though fourteen days divided which concerns Raj. After fulfilling her extremely upset spouse, Raj informs Nell that she has to choose from them and that she’ll be delighted in either case. Nell discovers Raj’s attitude creepy and additionally they split up with Raj nevertheless befriending her husband Oliver despite the fact that the hitched couple get back together.