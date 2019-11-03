Guy lists ‘unsympathetic’ spouse with ‘decent bodywork and abilities within the kitchen’ on e-bay

A PRANKSTER put their wife up for sale on e-bay showcasing her bodywork that is“decent and into the kitchen” after claiming she ended up being unsympathetic as he moaned about feeling unwell.

Simon O’Kane from Wakefield, Yorkshire, posted a photo of long-suffering spouse Leandra, on e-bay

Simon O’Kane from Wakefield, Yorkshire, posted a photo of long-suffering spouse Leandra alongside a tongue-in-cheek advertisement detailing their reasons behind offering her additionally the benefits and drawbacks associated with “purchase”.

The father-of-two made the listing at around 10pm last Wednesday after he reported Leandra wasn’t playing the role of a passionate wife.

The 33-year-old ended up being stunned whenever bids hit ?65,880 within two times – though Mrs O’Kane “wanted to destroy him” when she discovered the following day that she ended up being “for sale”.

Mr O’Kane, a telecom engineer and proud owner of a Triumph Daytona 650, stated: “we arrived in after work feeling a little tired and unwell – my had been spouse doing the most common concerned bit but stated I happened to be burning the candle at both ends and ended up being simply whining at me personally.

“we thought ‘right I’m planning to place you up for purchase’.”

The post checks out: “For purchase one spouse.

The 33-year-old ended up being stunned whenever bids hit ?65,880 within 2 days

“Not brand brand new has been utilized yet still got some miles that are good inside her.

“cause for selling. I had my fill and feel just like there must be somebody me (oh dear Jesus please allow here be).

“Good points: Body work and paint work nevertheless in decent form and it has some abilities when you look at the kitchen area.

I became positively fuming – we desired to destroy him

“Bad points: usually makes this sound that can’t be silenced if you do not purchase completely new shiny areas of steel.

“Sometimes them sic skills in your kitchen end up in you winding up in medical center.

“All in every perhaps not a bad model for the entire year, I’m certain some happy man are certain to get plenty of usage.

The tongue-in-cheek advert published by the father-of-two lists their wife ‘for sale’

“Offers welcome, may think about a component change for the more youthful model.

“*T&Cs: as soon as purchased you simply can’t get back. EVER!”

Whenever Mrs O’Kane heard bout the prank she strike the roof.

Mrs O’Kane, 27 and a beauty specialist, said: “I happened to be positively fuming – we wished to destroy him.

“Everyone at the office saw it and had been laughing their minds down. Not just did he place me on the market but he used this type of photo that is bad.

“He constantly moans he is badly, he is a hypochondriac, he then swans down to your fitness center for three, four hours at any given time.

“I told him if that if he is able to go right to the gymnasium he then does not deserve my sympathy.

“If e-bay had not taken the detailing down, who understands exactly how much I would personally ‘ve got?”

Following the very very first bids that are few in Mrs O’Kane proved a winner with bids soaring to over ?65,000.

Fellow bikers got in from the joke by asking questions regarding mileage and upkeep.

Mr O’Kane stated: “there have been a few pervy that is general asking to get more photos but the majority associated with reactions towards the advertisement had been findmybride.net/asian-brides/ hilarious.

The serial joker admitted he’s a huge kid at heart and it has a history of pranks on Mrs O’Kane

“the greatest one was ‘has she raced or rallied?’ The two of us liked the man trying to trade her for a camel, while the man wanting to work-out exactly exactly how much bacon he might get actually got us howling.”

The serial joker admitted which he’s a big kid at heart and has now a brief history of pranks on Mrs O’Kane.

Mr O’Kane stated: “we do large amount of material, but absolutely absolutely nothing as outlandish as this 1.

“we work out of the house frequently and stated we’d discovered her a actually good bmw for purchase that I was thinking she’d like and would definitely purchase on her behalf.

“She ended up being dead excited I sent her picture it was one of a really battered ?300 BMW about it- then when.

“She actually don’t anything like me for some time from then on one.

A few of the reviews left on the site saw the funny part regarding the prank

“we additionally informed her we’d got her a Mulberry case, nonetheless it had been only a case from down the fruit and vegetables market.

“I consider it is enjoyable.”

Despite being the butt of Mr O’Kane’s perpetual jokes, Mrs O’Kane does find a way to get her back that is own on.

He owns, Mrs O’Kane makes sure his pals have a laugh at his expense when he trains at Steel Evolution Martial Arts, a gym.

Mr O’Kane stated: “When she boils down to your gymnasium she takes the mickey and tries to find out i have done one thing embarrassing.

“all of them go with it and just take her part – but it is just a little bit of enjoyable.”

Mrs O’Kane stated: “He’s such as a child that is little their pranks, so it is good to have down seriously to the fitness center and obtain my personal straight straight back.

“All their huge cage fighting mates are petrified of small 5ft they all cower for me, it is funny. 5in me-“

Mrs O’Kane states she will be using revenge – on their wallet

Now Mr O’Kane needs to purchase their prankster means, as Mrs O’Kane claims she’ll be using revenge – on their wallet.

Mrs O’Kane said: “The punishment because of this prank that is particular be their charge card.

“I happened to be planning to have a Mulberry that is new bag xmas but i am perhaps perhaps not waiting until then, i’ll own it for my birthday celebration in November.”

Mr O’Kane stated: “I’m actually fortunate that she actually is this kind of legend and takes all my pranks regarding the chin.

“I happened to be disappointed the listing had been removed, primarily because i desired to observe how high it could get however it was a concerning laugh therefore I was not really gutted.

“It was not like we’d really let somebody have her – she actually is too good.

“I’d prefer to state we’d have invested the bucks on my fantasy garage and a lot of lads’ breaks away on the bikes, nevertheless the the truth is I would likely have invested it on getting her straight back.

“we think they would have already been a large amount of grovelling and plenty of handbags being bought.

“Either that or I would be investing the cash on protection from my partner.”

e-bay did not react when approached for comment.