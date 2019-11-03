Genuine Housewives of Atlanta Aren’t Housewives after All

Genuine Housewives of Atlanta Aren’t Housewives after All

You may be thinking the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (RHOA) are housewives provided the title regarding the show, however they all have other gigs going on that earn cash. Apart from being cast people, the RHOA players have actually small business ventures, opportunities, and jobs outside of the home.

Listed here are the true vocations and worth that is net of Atlanta home spouses in alphabetical purchase by final title. Record includes present and previous cast people in addition to those people who have showed up as a visitor or buddy of RHOA housewives.

Real Jobs Of RHOA Cast People

Kandi Burruss

Main cast user for seasons 2-8.

Kandi (or Kandi Girl) can be A r&b that is american singer-songwriter actress, record/TV producer (internet show Kandi Koated Nights). This former person in the group Xscape from Atlanta additionally operates a clothes boutique known as TAGS and styles intimate items on her room Kandi line. This woman is additionally a recognised singer/songwriter whom continues to make royalties and income that is residual tracks she’s written for most big-name musicians including Whitney Houston, Usher, Pink, Alecia Keys, Boys II guys, Destiny’s youngster, NSync, Mariah Carey, Sole’, and TLC,

Kandi Burruss Worth that is net:35 Million

Cynthia Bailey

Main cast user for periods 3-8.

Previous beauty queen, now model/actress. Founder of this Bailey Agency class of Fashion In Atlanta, GA. Appeared on Cosby Show, New York Undercover, co-host for BET television. She additionally has an eyewear line and a relative type of leather-based handbags.

Cynthia Bailey web Worth: From $50,000 in 2013, her net worth had been detailed as $500,000 in 2018. Bailey received a projected salary of $500,000 in 2018 on her behalf part on RHOA.

Kim Fields

Former information of Life youngster celebrity Kim areas became a primary cast user for season 8 but has not gone back towards the show since. Kim had been an element of the 2016 celebrity cast on Dancing aided by the Stars.

Kim Fields web Worth: $8 million (2018). A lot of her wide range originated in her part as Tootie on Facts of Life and good management that is financial many years.

Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton is really a stylist whom once styled NeNe Leakes. Hampton showed up being a close buddy of RHOA in Season 4 and showed up being a visitor in periods 6 and 8.

Marlo Hampton Web Worth: $600,000

Claudia Jordan

Already created in radio and tv, Jordan joined up with the RHOA primary cast for period 7 but had been paid down to “guest” status for Season 8.

Claudia Jordan Worth that is net:500,000 (2018)

NeNe Leakes

Tv character, actress, and stripper that is former she’s a recurring part as Coach Roz on Glee. She’s got additionally showed up on Maury, The Celebrity Apprentice, The Amandas, the overall game, Why don’t we remain Together, additionally the New Normal. In 2016 Leakes had been making $750,000 per episode of RHOA.

Leaks could be the only cast user to own latin women dating starred in all 8 seasons (at the time of 2016.) From seasons 1-7 she had been a cast that is main but proceeded to seem being a visitor in period 8. She showed up being a cast that is regular in periods 9 and 10 and it is planned to look being a cast user in period 11.

Nene Leakes web Worth: $4.5 Million in 2013, her web worth climbed to a predicted $12 million in 2018.

Demetria McKinney

Demetria showed up as being a close buddy of RHOA in Season 7 and starred in Season 8 as a guest.

Demetria McKinney Worth that is net:3 million (2018)

Tammy McCall Browning

Tammy first showed up in the show in Season 8 as being a visitor.

Tammy McCall Browning web Worth: No general general public information offered at this time.

Shamea Morton

Showing up as a visitor in Season 5, Shamea reappeared being a visitor on RHOA for Season 8.

Shamea Morton web Worth: $2 million (2018)

Kenya Moore

Former Miss USA, actress, television character, currently TV/film producer and CEO of Moore Vision Media. She remains mixed up in industry through her very own productions along with guest appearances and popular programs which may have included (past) Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, residing solitary, while the Steve Harvey Show.

Kenya had been a primary cast user for seasons 5 through 8.

Kenya Moore Net Worth:$1.5 Million (2013), like her castmate that is former, Kenya’s web worth has fallen dramatically so when of 2018 is calculated become just about $800,000.

Phaedra Parks

Well-known activity philanthropist and attorney. Handling partner associated with the Parks Group, P.C., a statutory law practice situated in Atlanta that mostly targets athletes and entertainers. She divorced spouse Apollo Nida in 2017.

Phaedra had been a primary cast user for periods 5 through 8.

Phaedra Parks web Worth: $2 Million in 2013, and $3 million in 2018. She encountered numerous personal hardships including a strained wedding and her spouse serving jail time (in 2015 she announced the marriage had been no more salvageable.)

DeShawn Snow

Launched The DeShawn Snow Foundation, a nonprofit to greatly help teen girls develop better self-esteem. Snow even offers offered in the panels of three extra charities.

DeShawn Snow Net Worth: $1.5 Million at the time of 2013 and once more in 2015. No updated info is available.

Sheree Whitfield

had been a housewife on periods one through four. a designer, she launched She By Sheree (clothing line) and made a guest look regarding the TV show The video Game, who would like to Be considered a Millionaire, The Bonnie search Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while the 2009 Soul Train Awards.

Sheree had been a primary cast user for periods 1 through 4.

Sheree Whitfield web Worth: $250K in 2013, and $250,000 in 2018 after company losings offset cash gotten from her divorce proceedings settlement.

Porsha Williams (formerly Williams-Stewart)

Founder of Kordell & Porsha Stewart Foundation for Cancer analysis, Bravo advertised she has also been working hard to produce a profession in music in 2013, but at the time of 2016 she attained nearly all of her income guest appearing ( as being a close buddy of RHOA) regarding the show and co-hosting for Dish country. She would not get any alimony inside her divorce or separation from her spouse, Kordell Stewart.

Porsha had been a primary cast user for periods 5 and 6, a pal for period 7, but came back as a main cast member for Season 8.

Porsha Williams web Worth: In 2013 her worth that is net detailed publicly as $16 million, but at the time of 2016 her net worth had been detailed to be just $500,000 ( general public sources.) No updated estimate can be obtained.

Lisa Wu-Hartwell

Lisa was a main character in periods 1 and 2 and showed up as a visitor in Season 3.

Real-estate mogul and business owner who established Wu Girls precious precious jewelry line following the market crashed. She’s got additionally developed and developed Hart 2 Hart Baby garments and contains another clothes manufacturer product line offered by Closet Freak. She along with her football that is famous husband Ed Hartwell separated last year and also since divorced.

Lisa Wu-Hartwell Worth that is net:100,000 in 2013, and also as of 2018 is still well well worth $100,000.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Expert wig-designer-by-day-wanna-be-singer-by-night. Released two singles: “Tardy when it comes to ongoing Party” (which reached number 3 on iTunes) and “Bing me personally.”

Kim had been a cast that is main for periods 1 through 5. She ended up being therefore popular she got her spin-off that is own showdo not be Tardy on Bravo) after she left RHOA. this woman is active in a variety of companies, including a skincare line and a youngsters’ footwear collection.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann web Worth: $1.5 million calculated net worth in 2018