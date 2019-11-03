First Look: See Adam Brody play real-life spouse Leighton Meester’s ex on Single Parents season finale

First Look: See Adam Brody play real-life spouse Leighton Meester’s ex on Single Parents season finale

Solitary Moms And Dads

Whenever Leighton Meester proposed that her spouse, Adam Brody, guest-star on her behalf ABC sitcom, she didn’t envision him as Derek, the father that is long-discussed-but-never-seen of character’s son.

“I positively ended up being like, for Angie’s ex‘ he could play a potential fun character at any point,’” she tells EW. “I didn’t anticipate him.”

But creators J.J. Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether did. Brody can look when you look at the period 1 finale of solitary moms and dads on might 8 as a current-day Derek involved in meals solution, also in flashbacks to a period as he ended up being a rock that is wannabe with Angie as their groupie.

“We filmed on Sunset Boulevard at evening, and I also had been like, ‘Man, we actually are this metal few,’” Meester recalls. “We were all comprised, and then we had our locks all crazy. We really drove through the very very first location in bumper-to-bumper rush-hour traffic together, and I also ended up being like, in our vehicle as they are thinking we’re just this actual rocker-like goth couple.‘ We wonder if individuals see us”

russian brides in usa

As much as this aspect, Derek happens to be “kind of the character that is mysterious” Meester claims. “This secret, this legend, a lot more than an individual,” making their current life “a very funny reveal.”

A unveil that will drudge a lot up of emotions for Angie, in accordance with Meester. “She is probably more intimidated by him than anything,” she explains. “Obviously, there’s surely got to be plenty of blended emotions in regards to the individual you once enjoyed. Whether or perhaps not they wind up doing fine for themselves. There’s a lot of this types of material him every single day. because she views a reminder of”

One other titular “single moms and dads,” as well as Angie’s own son, Graham (Tyler Wladis), understand hardly any about Derek and exactly exactly exactly what he once designed to Angie. She’s got been reluctant to even acknowledge the impact Derek had on her life to herself, that will arrive at the outer lining within the finale. “Angie’s held it’s place in denial on how much Graham’s father to her relationship has impacted her,” says Meester. “It’s made her really be bashful with regards to relationships and opening up and trusting individuals. It’s given her a genuine concern with abandonment and, in a variety of ways, made her the individual she actually is now.”

But don’t anticipate Brody to be an addition that is permanent. “I don’t realize that Angie has it inside her to want to make it work well with him,” Meester admits. “Her youngster has never met him, and all that she’s had is this feeling of rage and resentment toward him.”

Perhaps not that life imitated art in just about any real method while shooting. “That will be a way that is awesome do partners’ treatment,” Meester claims with a laugh. “But just being around Adam, and being in set with him, it is fun. It’s comfortable. He’s really funny, and I also enjoy every thing i really do with him. Using the services of him is only the icing in the cake.”