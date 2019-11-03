Buying a bride – The latest hack. What ever that is.

Hi i am wondering what’s the most useful ROM to load into a BOP rebuild. I believe L7 could be the latest certified launch by Williams. But, i will be reading that we now have pests with this particular variation. The device shall have LEDs if that has almost anything to accomplish aided by the ROM version (ghosting insects?). Many Thanks, TJJ

Unfortunately each of them have some issues that are weird. We originally had P-4 running, which We liked, but is lacking some display animations (hearbeat) and seems.

We installed L-6. Now if you end a game title, having a ball locked regarding the real face, the noises stop after game over. You get it almost every time the first time as an award if you set the 1B shot in adjustments to 1. Tournament mode does absolutely nothing to assist either. L-7 had some reset in multiplayer games if some one receives the shot that is 1B. L-8 fixes that bug and adds LED ghosting that is non for many lights except the helmet.

So L-8 is most likely your bet that is best.

I am quite delighted with L-6. We attempted L-7 and I also’ve got an L-8, but L-6 is probably the most solid for me personally.

We never heard about the 1% thing. I am aware there is certainly a setting that is distinct always have 1B be the very first big wheel award. Possibly which was on and it is the main reason? Avoid using the tourney mode its broken beyond any effectiveness. 3 ball MB takes place also.

It is possible to set a number of the 4th face prizes anywhere from 1 to 99per cent. Unfortuitously you cannot turn them down. In a competition i love to award 10M consistently. Nevertheless the 1B seems like it is provided virtually every time. Therefore we set the 1B to 1 second which means you can not gather.

I have never ever seen the give 1B the time setting that is first. We’ll tell you again but any particular one does not appear appropriate. I am aware default 1B is placed to 25%.

Crap I simply checked and its not here. I possibly could have sworn there was clearly a environment for that. Def set the 1B to at least one 2nd, that is what Ive done too.

I installed L-6. Now if you end a game title, by having a ball locked regarding russian brides us the face, the sounds take off after game over. L-8 fixes that bug and adds LED ghosting that is non for several lights except the helmet. Therefore L-8 might be your bet that is best.

I am running L-6 and now have not seen that take place so something up along with your setup, perhaps just just exactly what version noise ROM’s you might be operating?

You will get L-6 with anti ghost spot as well.

L6. Never concern yourself with ghosting area, just get an LED OCD board and have now your LEDs diminish like incandescents. This kind of thing that is little but adds a great deal to the presentation.

Yeah but the ghosting rom is at most of the $20 if you cannot burn off it your self, ocd is $150.

Yeah but the fishing rim at most of the $20 it yourself, ocd is $150 if you can’t burn

And worth it.

The ghosting area will not fix the harsh on/off of LEDs because it can not replace the circuitry of this device. LED OCD board adds a fade on/fade down look to your inserts as an incandescent light bulb would do. Therefore perhaps not purchasing the ghost area and saving cash by perhaps maybe not purchasing non-ghosting LEDs offsets a bit of the extra expense. I recently added A ocd that is led recently I happened to be surely reluctant to make the leap, however now that We have, i am very happy. That smoothing for the LEDs really enhances the effects that are lighting. We fundamentally have actually all associated with the great things about LEDs, while keeping the presentation i might have with incandescents.

I simply posted a video clip yesterday of my pinball machines. You should not view the video that is whole24 mins, i am pea nuts) just hop to 5:18 to see BOP’s inserts because of the fade appearance. If We was not uploading a corrected type of the video clip I would upload a vid of exactly that part.

without doubt its an even more initial looking solution. I am considering it for some of my games. Nevertheless the $130 distinction will be a lot to cover simply incorporating fade to the LED’s.

We agree totally that it really is a big difference between cost. But, for me, “just including fade in to the LEDs” really enhances the presentation of my game. Just Simply Take Sorcerer for example. If the bonus is complete, the bonus lights seem like a ball having a path bouncing backwards and forwards with incandescents. You lose that path with LEDs. That path is a component of this art design associated with game and enhances the “cool” element for the show that is light. With LEDs we’m incorporating “pop” to the inserts, bringing out of the artwork by matching blues, greens with cool white, and red, oranges with hot white. I am making a casino game like Demolition Man look a lot more like a contemporary pin than a 20 12 months old one by utilizing LEDs within the GI. But i am additionally losing a few of the presentation that is intended. Two steps ahead, one action right back. The OCD board eliminates that step back.

We consider it like i am investing just a little additional on a countertop with curved sides, as opposed to razor- sharp corners. The included fade is an even more pleasant check out me personally.

The LED OCD board is much like investing in some other mod, we need to determine if exactly just exactly what it brings to your game may be worth it to us or perhaps not. We visualize it as a noticable difference, so that it had been well well well worth the price for me.

I am maybe perhaps not saying your viewpoint is incorrect, simply illustrating my train of thought.